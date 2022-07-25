VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida Primary

Florida’s primary election is Aug. 23, and it has something for everyone, regardless of party affiliation.

While the primary will have several elections that are only open to members of political parties, there will also be elections for county commissioners, school board members and county and circuit judges. All of these elections are nonpartisan, meaning everyone who is registered can vote in them.

There will also be universal primaries, which is a party primary that is open to everyone living in that district.

Here’s what you need to know to vote in the 2022 Florida primary.

Are you registered to vote?

Voter registration for the August primary ends on July 25, so if you had not registered to vote in Florida by then, you will not be allowed to vote on Aug. 23. You have until Oct. 11 to make sure you can vote in the November election, so be sure to get your voter registration in by then.

Election supervisors across Central Florida have been busy processing new registrations.

“You want to make sure you get all of your stuff taken care of as soon as possible so You are eligible to vote in the primary,” said Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson.

Even if you can’t get your voter registration in in person, you can still register online before midnight to vote in the primary election. Go to Register to Vote Florida.gov.

“You can do it online, but the key part is if you do it online it’s got to match up with your driver’s license and capture your signature,” said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

If you are registered to vote, you can check the status of your voter registration by going to your county supervisor of elections website. You can also look up your sample ballot so you can see who and what you will be voting for. Check out the map below to find your county information.

If you look up your voter status and it says “inactive,” you need to contact your county supervisor of elections office. Once you do that, you should be able to vote in the August primary.

Voting by mail

You have until Aug. 13 to request a vote-by-mail ballot from your county supervisor of elections office.

That request can be:

Called in

Made in person at the office

Mailed, faxed or emailed in. If you do this, you must provide a signed request (in the case of an email, you must scan a signed letter and send it in as an attachment)

All requests must have this information:

Voter’s full name

Date of birth

Address

The voter’s Florida driver’s license number, identification card number, or last four digits of their social security number

In a new change by the Florida Legislature, those identification numbers are required to be on file with the county supervisor of elections office in order to get your VBM ballot request approved.

Once you get your ballot, you must fill it out and return it to the county supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. on Aug. 23. Don’t forget to sign the envelope.

You can return it by:

Mailing it

Turning it into the county supervisor of elections office

Dropping it off at a Secure Ballot Intake Station (formerly known as drop boxes), located at early voting locations in your county. All counties will have these stations during early voting hours.

We have more details about voting by mail, including tips for mailing the ballot, how many vote-by-mail ballots one person can turn in, and more, HERE.

Early Voting

The early voting period is different depending on the county, but most counties in Central Florida will begin early voting on Aug. 13, and end by Aug. 20.

Voters will be able to vote at early voting locations throughout the county, or at the county supervisor of elections office.

To vote, you need to bring a form of identification with a picture and a signature.

To find out what forms of identification are allowed, and what to do if you don’t have an ID, click HERE.

ORANGE COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Aug. 8 through Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting locations



SEMINOLE COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Aug. 13 through Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations



OSCEOLA COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Aug. 8 through Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting locations



VOLUSIA COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Aug. 13 through Aug. 20, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations



BREVARD COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Aug. 13 through Aug. 20 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting locations



LAKE COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Aug. 11 through Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations



MARION COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Aug. 13 through Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations



FLAGLER COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Aug. 13 through Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations



SUMTER COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Aug. 13 through Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations



POLK COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Aug. 13 through Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations



Voting on Election Day

If you prefer to vote on Aug. 23, you will head to your assigned precinct. To find your precinct, look up your voter info on your county’s supervisor of elections website. We have the links below.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and remember, if you are in line to vote at 7 p.m., stay in line, you cannot be turned away.