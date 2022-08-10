Results 2022: Meet the 4 Democrats running for US House District 7

The redrawn U.S. House district 7 includes part of Volusia County and Seminole County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is retiring at the end of the year from U.S. House District 7.

The district used to cover Seminole County and part of Orange County, but the Florida Legislature voted to redraw the district. It now includes Seminole County and part of Volusia County, which gives it more Republican voters.

On Aug. 23, four candidates will try to win the Democratic nomination for the seat.

They are Hilsia Fernandez, Karen Green, Al Krulick and Allek Pastrana.

The winner of this race will face the Republican nominee, as well as a write-in candidate, Cardon Pompey, in the November election, which is open to all voters.

Let’s meet the candidates for the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 7.

Hilsia Fernández

Website | Facebook

Hilsia “Tatiana” Fernández is a business owner, autism advocate and Lake Mary resident. She also works with the schools. Fernández believes more needs to be done to make sure existing federal resources and services are getting to people and cutting through red tape. She has in the past accused Murphy of not doing enough for constituent services.

Fernández has two legislative priorities — expanding vocational and technical education, and doing more to make houses affordable. She is also running a Democratic platform that supports reproductive rights, fighting climate change, and other issues.

Karen Green

Website | Facebook

Rev. Dr. Karen Green is a political strategist. Her campaign is focused on social issues, including civil liberties, women’s rights, universal health care, and religious freedom.

Al Krulick

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Al Krulick is a Maitland resident who has run for congress before. He has held several jobs, including teacher, salesman, and paid political operative.

Krulick is focusing on several issues if elected: codifying abortion rights, reforming campaign finance laws, doing more to fight climate change, expanding gun laws, and pushing for single-payer health care.

Allek Pastrana

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Allek Pastrana works in information technology and security and is from Orlando. He describes himself as a progressive Democrat, running on progressive Democratic issues, including codifying abortion rights, a $15 federal minimum wage, legalizing and taxing marijuana, reducing defense spending, expanding gun control laws, and supporting Medicare for All.