Results 2022: Meet the 2 Republicans running for Florida House District 29

ORLANDO, Fla. – A race for a Florida House of Representatives seat in Volusia County is pitting two state representatives against each other on Aug. 23.

Florida House incumbents Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff are running to be the Republican nominee for District 29, which was redrawn by Florida lawmakers earlier this year.

[RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida Primary]

Fetterhoff used to represent a district that stretched from Daytona Beach and South Daytona west to DeLand and Orange City. Barnaby’s district, meanwhile, stretched from Oak Hill south of New Smyrna Beach to Deltona, Orange City and DeBary.

Ad

The new District 29, however, encompasses much of central Volusia County. It includes DeLand, Deltona, Lake Helen and Osteen. The rest of Volusia County is in house Districts 27, 28 and 30.

To find out if you are in this district, click HERE.

You can look at the redrawn districts HERE.

Because Florida is a closed-primary state, only Republicans can vote in this primary. Learn more about what that means for the rest of the election on Aug. 23 HERE.

Ad

The winner of this race will face Democrat Rick Karl in the November general election.

Let’s meet the candidates for Florida House District 29.

Webster Barnaby

Website | Facebook

Webster Barnaby is a Deltona resident, business owner and former Deltona city commissioner who was first elected to the Florida House in 2018.

Barnaby said he supports better pay for teachers and classrooms, cutting taxes for families and small businesses, improving the state’s unemployment system and protecting the state’s natural resources.

He supported the 15-week abortion ban in the Florida House. He also supported a law that charges people who deal in methamphetamine with first-degree murder if someone dies from their drugs, and also raises the mandatory minimum prison sentence for trafficking in fentanyl.

Ad

You can see the bills he sponsored on the Florida House website.

Elizabeth Fetterhoff

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Elizabeth Fetterhoff is a DeLand resident, retired U.S. Army National Guard specialist and political operative who was first elected to the Florida House in 2018.

Fetterhoff believes in expanding gun rights, is anti-abortion, and for school choice. In the House, she was a sponsor of the Parental Rights in Education law, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, the 15-week abortion ban, establishing term limits for school board members, and several bills supporting veterans and first responders. She also said when Disney spoke up against the Don’t Say Gay law, she returned their campaign donations.

Ad

You can see the bills she sponsored on the Florida House website.