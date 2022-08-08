SpaceX planning Starlink launch at Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is planning another Starlink launch Tuesday evening from Kennedy Space Center.
The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket is set for 6:49 p.m. Tuesday from Launch Pad 39A.
SpaceX is continuing to grow its constellation of mini-satellites to provide internet services around the planet.
The first stage booster of the rocket is expected to land on a droneship out in the Atlantic Ocean.
The 45th Weather Squadron says weather is 70% go for launch that day, with concerns about cumulus clouds.
When the launch happens, News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story.
