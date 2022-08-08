SpaceX planning Starlink launch at Kennedy Space Center

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is planning another Starlink launch Tuesday evening from Kennedy Space Center.

The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket is set for 6:49 p.m. Tuesday from Launch Pad 39A.

SpaceX is continuing to grow its constellation of mini-satellites to provide internet services around the planet.

The first stage booster of the rocket is expected to land on a droneship out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 45th Weather Squadron says weather is 70% go for launch that day, with concerns about cumulus clouds.

When the launch happens, News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story.

