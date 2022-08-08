Inflation Reduction Act could help Central Florida coastal communities prepare for storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Senate’s Inflation Reduction Act passed over the weekend contains several climate provisions that could help some Central Florida coastal communities.

The $750 billion package was passed on Sunday in Washington, and those who voted in favor of it touted its promise to create new jobs.

Part of the plan addressed what some call the biggest commitment to battling climate change.

Building resilience

According to the bill voted on Sunday, $2.6 billion would be earmarked to help coastal communities better prepare for what weather forecasters call more extreme storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration would be allocated that money to track the changing climate conditions and how they are impacting natural resources.

The legislation calls for $150 million to replace piers, marine operational facilities, fisheries and laboratories.

The same amount of money would also be used to forecast the effects of climate change on marine life and determine ways to mitigate harm.

The bill also calls for $100 million to be used to acquire additional hurricane forecasting aircraft.

Cleaner air

The legislation would also provide $245 million in grants to businesses blending sustainable jet fuel.

News 6 followed one Florida company in June as they collected used cooking oil from several restaurants near the attractions area.

Alex Rivero, a technician for Mahoney Environmental, gets ready to remove used cooking oil from an Orlando area restaurant to be turned into sustainable aviation fuel. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Crews then turned that oil into a fuel that is used by passenger planes at large airports, like Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport.

More than $2 billion would be set aside to help reduce air pollution at the nation’s ports, while $37.5 million would be used to monitor air quality near schools in some of the nation’s low-income neighborhoods.

Your home

The proposed legislation sets aside $4.3 billion in rebates for homeowners.

If approved, the money could be used to help homeowners pay for big upgrades to their homes, such as installing solar panels.

The money could also be used for smaller purchases, such as buying energy efficient appliances, insulation, ventilation and sealing.

The proposal also calls for $200 million to train contractors to do the work.

Three billion dollars would be set aside to help create manufacturing facilities for zero-emission vehicles, such as electric vehicles.

The U.S. House of Representatives still needs to vote on the bill.

That vote is currently set for Friday.

