Hurricane center highlights first tropical wave in nearly a month

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time since July 13, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting a tropical wave for possible development. The area of disturbed weather is currently over Africa, but is expected to emerge into the Atlantic over the weekend.

The NHC gives this area a 20% chance to develop over the next five days. This tropical wave will be battling dry, dusty air from Sahara Desert and wind shear as it moves west across the Atlantic. Conditions, however, are expected to be conducive for some gradual development during the early and middle part of next week.

While the 2022 hurricane season has been quiet to date when compared to the last two seasons, the season is actually right on schedule. On average, through Aug. 6, the Atlantic sees three named storms.

It is important to note that pre-August storms do not foretell how the remainder of the season will behave. Nearly 90% of named storms occur after Aug 1st. In 2004, Charley didn’t develop until Aug. 9. That season went on to have 15 named storms.

Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its outlook for the rest of the season.