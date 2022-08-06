79º

LIVE

Weather

Scattered storms get another early start in Central Florida

Morning downpours possible along the coast

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Latest Forecast
Future radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a washout for the first half of Saturday, but the best chance to see a few downpours and thunderstorms will be during that time. Look a few downpours to push onshore, mainly closer to the coast, before lunch. Rain and storm chances gradually increase and push inland through the early and middle part of the afternoon.

Most of late Saturday afternoon and evening will be dry. Storm chances as a whole are at 40%. High temperatures top out in the low-to-mid 90s.

Sunday will behave similarly to Saturday. Highs remain in the low-to-mid 90s. Rain chances will gradually increase next work week.

Tropical update:

An area of disturbed weather over Africa has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for possible development. There are no immediate threats to Florida.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email