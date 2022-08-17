Best thing since sliced bread: Orlando’s Milk District to host week-long sandwich celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Milk District is staking the claim that it is the “center of the Sandwich universe” and it is hosting a weeklong celebration to prove it.

Starting Aug. 20 at 8 a.m., the Milk District is kicking off Sandwich Week.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

“From old-school classics to mind-blowing flavor combinations, the District is home to the best stuff between sliced bread,” the Main Street District said in a Facebook post about the event.

The event is set to run through Aug. 28 and will include deals, giveaways and activities at different restaurants around the Milk District.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | ‘That’s a biggin’:’ Giant waterspout stuns early risers in Destin | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Make your way through The Milk District to find out why beings travel from light years in any direction to get a taste for our magnificent creations,” the post said.

It’sa Chicken, BadAs’s Sandwich, Stasio’s Italian Deli, Sideward Brewing and Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream are among the businesses participating in the event.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: