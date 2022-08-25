🍽️Win gift cards to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month

Three courses for $40 at some of the top restaurants in Orlando. Magical Dining starts Saturday. Visit Orlando's CEO stops by to talk about this special event PLUS, Insiders can win dinner at two of the participating restaurants.

Visit Orlando’s annual Magical Dining Month has returned, giving people the chance to eat at some of the area’s best restaurants for $40 per person. The event runs Aug. 26 until Oct. 2.

During Magical Dining Month, participating restaurants offer a special three-course, fixed-price menu consisting of an appetizer, an entrée and a dessert.

With 102 restaurants participating this year, including 16 new restaurants, there’s certainly one you want to try.

