🥩Highest-rated steakhouses in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home.
Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#27. Boi Brazil Churrascaria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (414 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5668 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8509
#26. LongHorn Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32828
#25. Bull & Bear Steakhouse at Waldorf Astoria Orlando
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,603 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821-4024
#24. STK Orlando
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,514 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1580 E Buena Vista Dr Disney Springs, Orlando, FL 32830-8431
#23. Morton's The Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (453 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd Suite 132, Orlando, FL 32819
#22. The Venetian Chop House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Fusion
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8101 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-5408
#21. Steak on Fire
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7541 W Sand Lake Rd Suite A, Orlando, FL 32819-5121
#20. The Palm - Orlando
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5800 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819
#19. Black Angus Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,836 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6231 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
#18. LongHorn Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (470 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5449 Gateway Village Cir, Orlando, FL 32812
#17. The Capital Grille
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd Suite A146, Orlando, FL 32839
#16. LongHorn Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,573 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8181 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
#15. Black Angus Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (818 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12399 State Road 535 (just past Crossroads Plaza), Orlando, FL 32836
#14. Kres Chophouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (513 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 17 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801-3301
#13. Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (398 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 729 Lee Rd, Orlando, FL 32810-5621
#12. LongHorn Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,967 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8398 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821
#11. Linda's La Cantina
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4721 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4395
#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (653 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7501 W Sand Lake Rd Fountain Plaza, Orlando, FL 32819-5109
#9. Spencer's For Steak & Chops
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (793 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6001 Destination Pkwy Hilton Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819
#8. Charley's Steak House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8255 International Dr Ste 100 #100, Orlando, FL 32819-9350
#7. Yachtsman Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,515 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1700 Epcot Resorts Boulevard Disney's Yacht Club Resort, Orlando, FL 32830
#6. A Land Remembered
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9939 Universal Blvd 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819-8701
#5. Vito's Chop House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,771 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8633 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9334
#4. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (523 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8030 Via Dellagio Way Bldg F, Orlando, FL 32819-5422
#3. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9150 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8112
#2. Shula's Steak House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,088 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830
#1. Sear + Sea
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14900 Chelonia Parkway JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821
