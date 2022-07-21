🦞Highest-rated seafood restaurants around Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#30. Hot N Juicy Crawfish
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7572 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-5110
#29. Boston Lobster Feast
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,744 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8731 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9318
#28. Joe's Crab Shack
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8400 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
#27. Lombard’s Seafood Grille
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,046 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal Studios Florida, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
#26. Happy Snapper Seafood Market
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6327 S Orange Ave # 104, Orlando, FL 32809-5109
#25. Cape May Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,712 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1180 Seven Seas Drive Epcot Resort Area, Disney's Beach Club Resort, Orlando, FL 32830
#24. Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1234 North Orange Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789-4910
#23. Narcoossee's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,781 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4401 Grand Floridian, Orlando, FL 32830
#22. Bar Harbor Seafood
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2000 Premier Row, Orlando, FL 32809-6208
#21. Red Lobster
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (950 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5936 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
#20. Paddlefish
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,443 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1670 Buena Vista Drive Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, FL 32830
#19. Landry's Seafood House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,488 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8800 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821
#18. Fish on Fire
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (575 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7937 Daetwyler Dr Belle Isle, Orlando, FL 32812-4809
#17. The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (798 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9101 International Blvd Suite 1002, Orlando, FL 32819
#16. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (6,092 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Suite 735, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
#15. Lee & Rick's Oyster Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5621 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32811-1526
#14. High Tide Harry's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (607 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4645 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822-2409
#13. Bonefish Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5463 Gateway Village Cir, Orlando, FL 32812-4008
#12. Bonefish Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6730 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821-6025
#11. Big Fin Seafood Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (946 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8046 Via Dellagio Way in the Dellagio Town Center, Orlando, FL 32819-5422
#10. Todd English's bluezoo
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,588 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830-8428
#9. Red Lobster
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,718 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9892 International dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8103
#8. Boston's Fish House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6860 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792-6802
#7. FishBones
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,518 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6707 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-8241
#6. Ocean Prime
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7339 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32819
#5. The Boathouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,914 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Southwestern
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1620 E Buena Vista Drive Disney Springs, Orlando, FL 32830
#4. Deep Blu Seafood Grille
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (860 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14651 Chelonia Pkwy Wyndham Grand Orland Resort Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821-4017
#3. Winter Park Fish Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 761 Orange Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-4703
#2. Sear + Sea
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14900 Chelonia Parkway JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821
#1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7488 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819
