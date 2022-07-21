🦞Highest-rated seafood restaurants around Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Hot N Juicy Crawfish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7572 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-5110

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Boston Lobster Feast

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,744 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8731 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9318

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

#28. Joe's Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8400 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Lombard’s Seafood Grille

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,046 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal Studios Florida, Orlando, FL 32819-7640

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Happy Snapper Seafood Market

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6327 S Orange Ave # 104, Orlando, FL 32809-5109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Orlando are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#25. Cape May Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,712 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1180 Seven Seas Drive Epcot Resort Area, Disney's Beach Club Resort, Orlando, FL 32830

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1234 North Orange Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789-4910

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Narcoossee's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,781 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4401 Grand Floridian, Orlando, FL 32830

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Bar Harbor Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American

- Price: $

- Address: 2000 Premier Row, Orlando, FL 32809-6208

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (950 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5936 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Paddlefish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,443 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1670 Buena Vista Drive Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, FL 32830

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Landry's Seafood House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,488 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8800 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Fish on Fire

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (575 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7937 Daetwyler Dr Belle Isle, Orlando, FL 32812-4809

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (798 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9101 International Blvd Suite 1002, Orlando, FL 32819

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (6,092 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Suite 735, Orlando, FL 32819-7640

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Orlando metro area

Tripadvisor

#15. Lee & Rick's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5621 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32811-1526

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. High Tide Harry's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (607 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4645 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822-2409

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (625 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5463 Gateway Village Cir, Orlando, FL 32812-4008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6730 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821-6025

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Big Fin Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (946 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8046 Via Dellagio Way in the Dellagio Town Center, Orlando, FL 32819-5422

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Orlando that require a graduate degree

Tripadvisor

#10. Todd English's bluezoo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,588 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830-8428

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,718 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9892 International dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8103

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Boston's Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6860 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792-6802

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. FishBones

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,518 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6707 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-8241

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7339 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32819

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. The Boathouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,914 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Southwestern

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1620 E Buena Vista Drive Disney Springs, Orlando, FL 32830

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Deep Blu Seafood Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (860 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14651 Chelonia Pkwy Wyndham Grand Orland Resort Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821-4017

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Winter Park Fish Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 761 Orange Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-4703

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Sear + Sea

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14900 Chelonia Parkway JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7488 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Orlando metro area