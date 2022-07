Recently opened restaurants in the Orlando area

Yelp

#20. Sus Hi Eatstation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2 reviews)

- Categories: Japanese, Sushi Bars

- Address: 1172 Tree Swallow Dr Winter Springs, FL 32708

- Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#19. Seafood House - Kissimmee

- Rating: 5 / 5 (1 reviews)

- Categories: Seafood, Bars, Chicken Wings

- Address: 3415 W Vine St Kissimmee, FL 34741

- Opened: Opened a few days ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#18. Cafe Natura

- Rating: 5 / 5 (6 reviews)

- Categories: Cafes

- Address: 1505 Oviedo Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765

- Opened: Opened 3 months ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#17. La Perla Tapatía Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 5 / 5 (8 reviews)

- Categories: Latin American, Mexican, Bars

- Address: 2060 S Bay St Eustis, FL 32726

- Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#16. I Heart Mac & Cheese

- Rating: 4 / 5 (4 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches, American (New), Desserts

- Address: 931 N State Rd 434 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

- Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Yelp

#15. Huey Magoo’s - Winter Garden

- Rating: 5 / 5 (6 reviews)

- Categories: Chicken Shop, American (New)

- Address: 9250 Miley Dr Winter Garden, FL 34787

- Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#14. Greenbeat

- Rating: 5 / 5 (2 reviews)

- Categories: Salad, Vegetarian, Health Markets

- Address: 12101 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817

- Opened: Opened 2 months ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#13. Sushi hut grill &bar

- Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews)

- Categories: Japanese, Sushi Bars

- Address: 9938 Universal Blvd Orlando, FL 32819

- Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#12. Anejo Cocina Winter Park

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Categories: New Mexican Cuisine, Mexican, Cocktail Bars

- Address: 1035 N Orlando Ave Winter Park, FL 32789

- Opened: Opened 2 months ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#11. Boil Spot

- Rating: 5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Categories: Hot Pot, Buffets, Korean

- Address: 8133 Vineland Ave Orlando, FL 32821

- Opened: Outdoor dining

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#10. Mangoni

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Categories: Pizza, Italian, Modern European

- Address: 251 Tremaine St Winter Garden, FL 34787

- Opened: Opened 2 months ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#9. Fresh Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9 reviews)

- Categories: Gluten-Free, American (New), Vegetarian

- Address: 3337 Daniels Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787

- Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#8. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

- Rating: 4 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Categories: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 14152 Narcoossee Rd Orlando, FL 32832

- Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#7. Cupids Hot Dogs

- Rating: 5 / 5 (7 reviews)

- Categories: Hot Dogs

- Address: 1515 Lee Rd Orlando, FL 32810

- Opened: Opened 3 months ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#6. La Granja

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Categories: Peruvian, Seafood, Sandwiches

- Address: 728 S Alafaya Trl Orlando, FL 32828

- Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#5. Friends Indian Cuisine

- Rating: 5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Categories: Indian, Halal, Seafood

- Address: 1375 S Semoran Blvd Orlando, FL 32807

- Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#4. Grilled Cheezus Mills 50

- Rating: 5 / 5 (4 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 912 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803

- Opened: Opened 3 months ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#3. Alestone Brewing

- Rating: 5 / 5 (9 reviews)

- Categories: Breweries, Pizza, Sandwiches

- Address: 351 N Ronald Reagan Blvd Longwood, FL 32750

- Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#2. Salt & The Cellar By Akira Back

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

- Categories: Seafood, Mediterranean, Asian Fusion

- Address: 3001 Sherberth Rd Kissimmee, FL 34747

- Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#1. Cafe Don Juan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Coffee & Tea

- Address: 1100 Orlando Ave Winter Park, FL 32789

- Opened: Opened 2 months ago

- Read more on Yelp