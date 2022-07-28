🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Orlando?
To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
#30. El Tenampa
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837
#29. Chili's Bar & Grill - S Apopka Vineland Rd
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12172 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836-6801
#28. El Potro Mexican Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4666 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811-2833
#27. Avocado Mexican Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 715 Bloom St Suite 130, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4696
#26. Taco Bell
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 8200 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821-6811
#25. Moe's Southwest Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 100 Universal Studios Plaza Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL 32819
#24. Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 1180 Seven Seas Dr. Suite B, Orlando, FL 32836
#23. Chuy's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6688 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822-3242
#22. Tin & Taco
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 40 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801-2341
#21. Mi Casa Tequila Taqueria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9939 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-8701
#20. Gringos Locos Downtown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 20 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801-2311
#19. Taco Bell
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 5109 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819
#18. Azteca D'Oro
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12403 Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837
#17. Don Julio
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 551 S Chickasaw Trl, Orlando, FL 32825-7801
#16. Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,327 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
#15. Black Rooster Taqueria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1323 N Mills Ave Fl 32803, Orlando, FL 32803-2542
#14. Uncle Julios
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (413 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8409 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9330
#13. Tijuana Flats
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 7560 W Sand Lake Rd at Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-5110
#12. Bartaco
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite 28, Orlando, FL 32819-7231
#11. Maya Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (651 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 West Buena Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32830
#10. Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7468 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-5108
#9. Chili's Bar & Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,573 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7021 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8221
#8. El Patron Restaurante Mexicano
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (828 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12167 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836-6802
#7. Frontera Cocina
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (975 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1604 E Buena Vista Dr., Orlando, FL 32830
#6. Chuy's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,386 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8123 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9305
#5. Cafe Tu Tu Tango
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,450 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8625 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9334
#4. Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana - Kirkman
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (907 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4750 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811-3643
#3. The Mexican Camel
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 5752 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
#2. Border Grill Fresh-Mex
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 5695A Vineland Rd Cypress Plaza, Orlando, FL 32819-7830
#1. Senor Frog's Orlando
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8747 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9360
