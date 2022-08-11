🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando

Tripadvisor

#27. PizzeRizzo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 351 S Studio Drive Disney Hollywood Studios, Orlando, FL 34747

#26. Brick & Fire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1621 S Orange Ave Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32806-2920

#25. Antica Pizzeria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 249 W State Road 436 Suite 1105, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714-4267

#24. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (363 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4774 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811-3643

#23. Prato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (889 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 124 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3813

#22. Braccia Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 153 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789-7400

#21. Papa Johns Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 11989 South Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32836

#20. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,476 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12151 S Apopka Vineland Rd Near The Intersection Of South Apopka Vineland Road & Vinings Way Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32836

#19. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,961 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8250 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9325

#18. Famas Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5474 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821-8774

#17. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd The Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2400

#16. Lazy Moon Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 11551 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817-1404

#15. Rome's Flavours

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 124 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789-3819

#14. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 4100 N Alafaya Trl corner of Alafayia & University, near UCF, Orlando, FL 32826-2319

#13. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,005 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12553 State Road 535 Crossroads Shopping Center, Orlando, FL 32836-6724

#12. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (839 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6203 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-8912

#11. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (574 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11062 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-7308

#10. Pizza Xtreme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7250 S Kirkman Rd Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32819-8952

#9. Mellow Mushroom Orlando - International Drive

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10725 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821

#8. Red Oven Pizza Bakery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (791 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL 32819

#7. Sal's Market Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (493 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7880

#6. Pie-Fection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3120 S Kirkman Rd Ste F, Orlando, FL 32811-1971

#5. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 12525 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6724

#4. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (560 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-7384

#3. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1508 E Buena Vista Dr Lot B-22, Orlando, FL 32830-8431

#2. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (989 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716

#1. NYPD Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835-6316

