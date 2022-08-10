This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World

A view of Cinderella Castle from Main Street, USA in the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida.

A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.

According to the study, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay takes the title for the world’s most expensive theme park in 2022. Busch Gardens ticket prices start at $117.94 for single-day tickets, the study shows.

Next in the rankings was Walt Disney World, starting at $109 per ticket.

Tied for third place were Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios at $105 per ticket, according to the study. The website for Universal Orlando shows ticket prices have increased slightly to $109 for adult tickets.

In the 10th spot, the study ranks Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, with tickets starting at $82.

