Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers behind-the-scenes exclusives for National Roller Coaster Day

TAMPA, Fla. – In honor of National Roller Coaster Day on Aug. 16, Busch Gardens is giving its Tampa Bay guests an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of fan-favorite coasters.

The behind-the-scenes three-day opportunity is full of twists and turns, allowing guests to see the not typically accessible maintenance areas for SheiKra, Iron Gwazi, Cheetah Hunt and Cobra’s Curse.

Those interested can also participate in a Q&A with ambassadors that work on the rides, who will loop them into the latest thrill ride news.

Guests are required to sign up for the tours at the Serengeti Outpost, where they will receive a ticket outlining their tour’s ride choice and time. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The behind-the-scenes exclusives will be available from Saturday, Aug. 13 to Tuesday, Aug. 16 with 12 p.m., 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. time slots available each day.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is also offering a limited time BOGO ticket sale until Sunday, Aug. 14, that gives guests who purchase a single-day ticket a second ticket for free which can be used to experience a different ride.

