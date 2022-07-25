Christmas in July: Busch Gardens adds holiday-themed haunted house for Halloween event

Busch Gardens adds a holiday-themed haunted house to its lineup for Howl-O-Scream.

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens is looking to terrify its guests with a new holiday-themed haunted house at Howl-O-Scream.

“The Residence: Home for the Holidays” joins the list of haunted houses for the theme park’s annual event and Busch Gardens said more reveals are coming soon.

Other haunted houses include “The Forgotten” and the “Witch of the Woods.”

Howl-O-Scream will make terrors soar to new heights with nighttime rides. Iron Gwazi, the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster, is one of seven thrill rides available for the Halloween event.

For a limited time, guests can save up to 70% on tickets through the Sinister Sale, starting at $29.99. Tickets are available now.

Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights from Sept. 9 - Oct. 31.

