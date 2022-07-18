88º

Spooky summer: 2-day event brings Halloween to Lake Nona

SummerWeen brings crafts, contests and more

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Spooky pixabay (Pixabay)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This is Halloween ... well, almost.

Halloween is slinking into Orange County this weekend, bringing crafts, contests and more.

SummerWeen is taking over Boxi Park in Lake Nona on Saturday and Sunday. Crafts, trick-or-treating and face painting will be offered on both days from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A kids costume parade will step off on Saturday at 2 p.m., while the adult costume contest starts at 10 p.m. On Sunday, bring your furry friend for the dog costume contest at 3 p.m.

There will be food and drink specials offered throughout the event. Live music will also be performed on both days.

For more information, click here.

