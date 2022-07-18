Pub crawl in downtown Cocoa Beach supports homeless veterans

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pub crawl in downtown Cocoa Beach on Saturday will benefit and support homeless veterans in the area.

The first annual Pub Crawl for Homeless Veterans will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be five stops during the crawl:

Breezeway Bar and Grill from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Johnathan’s Pub from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hunkerdown Hideaway Lounge from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Beach Shack from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Coconuts on the Beach from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring pop-top canned soups, meats, fruits and pastas. You can also bring bicycle locks, bug repellant and laundry detergent. The event will be co-hosted by National Veterans Homeless Support. Checks can be made out to NVHS as well.

The event is free, but tickets provide cheaper drink prices.

Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the event, which includes five drinks. To learn more, click here.

