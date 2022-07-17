Community holds fundraiser for Apopka firefighter who died after work injury

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka community is holding a fundraiser for the family of a firefighter who died after suffering significant injuries on the job.

The benefit fundraiser is being held at Kasheta Farms in Apopka through 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Kasheta Farms has been raising funds for the family of Austin Duran, 25, who died on Friday after being hospitalized for weeks due to a significant work-related injury.

“He has served his community by risking his life on a daily basis and he needs his community to serve him now more than ever before,” Kasheta Farms wrote on their website ahead of the weekend fundraising event.

In a GoFundMe update made on Saturday, Duran’s sister wrote, “Yesterday was a bad day for our family ... Austin fought this fight like a warrior, like a hero.” An update on GoFundMe before Saturday’s said, “Austin’s lungs are having a hard time healing themselves. He caught pneumonia and his lungs are very damaged still from the accident. He is highly sedated and expected to be on the ventilator longer than we initially thought.”

The Apopka Professional Firefighters Association described Duran as “a kind, gentle, humble kid.”

“Austin was everyone’s favorite brother and he will prove to be our department’s future savior. His sacrifice binds together all of us left, in the wake of his passing, to our commitment of being a Fire Department worthy of a hero like Austin having called us his home,” the association wrote.

All of the proceeds will go toward Duran’s family.

