Timeline: Another stormy afternoon across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just like Saturday, Sunday will start off with storms flirting with the east coast of Florida. Every now and then a few scattered showers and storms may ride up the I-95 corridor. Most of the morning, however is dry, especially for inland areas.
A stray storm is possible late in the morning through the early afternoon, but the bulk of the action arrives later in the day.
Expect widespread storms to develop after 3 or 4. Unlike Saturday, these storms will start southwest of Orlando and drift north. A few of these storms could linger well into the evening, especially north of Orlando.
The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next five days.