Timeline: Another stormy afternoon across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just like Saturday, Sunday will start off with storms flirting with the east coast of Florida. Every now and then a few scattered showers and storms may ride up the I-95 corridor. Most of the morning, however is dry, especially for inland areas.

Future radar

A stray storm is possible late in the morning through the early afternoon, but the bulk of the action arrives later in the day.

Future radar

Expect widespread storms to develop after 3 or 4. Unlike Saturday, these storms will start southwest of Orlando and drift north. A few of these storms could linger well into the evening, especially north of Orlando.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next five days.