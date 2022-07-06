Apopka restaurant to hold fundraiser for injured firefighter

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka restaurant is bringing together its community to help a fireman who suffered a significant work-related injury last week.

Porkie’s Original BBQ announced on its Facebook page it will hold a fundraiser on Thursday, July 7, for Austin Duran, the Apopka firefighter who has been fighting to recover from a tragic injury he sustained while working on June 30.

The Apopka restaurant pledged that 10% of its sales all day July 7 would go to Duran to help fund the “hard road ahead of him.”

Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam said Duran was working near a secondary garage and trying to move a sand trailer when he was hurt. The trailer is used for hazards like gas spills and liquid spills.

A GoFundMe was started for Duran by his family and has since raised more than $50,000.

An update to the GoFundMe on Tuesday said, “Austin came out of his 4th surgery yesterday. This surgery repaired 5 very damaged, crushed ribs using titanium strips. The rib fixation surgery went well but a chest tube was added in the process. Austin had a rough night but is stable now. It was determined that there was some underlying lung damage as a result of the broken ribs. He is not out of the woods yet; Last night proved that. He has a long way to go but is fighting through it. We, as a family, thank everyone for their donations, love, and support. Please keep him in your thought and prayers. Any help is greatly appreciated.”

