Apopka firefighter hospitalized after ‘significant’ work-related injury

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka firefighter was hospitalized Thursday morning after a “significant” work-related injury, the department said.

According to Apopka Fire Department, the man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for his injuries. He is in stable condition, fire officials said.

Officials said it happened at the fire department, but no other details were released.

The cause of the incident is currently being investigated.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.