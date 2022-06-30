75º

LIVE

Local News

Apopka firefighter hospitalized after ‘significant’ work-related injury

Man in stable condition, fire department says

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Apopka, Orange County

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka firefighter was hospitalized Thursday morning after a “significant” work-related injury, the department said.

According to Apopka Fire Department, the man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for his injuries. He is in stable condition, fire officials said.

[TRENDING: Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free | Think it’s hotter when you walk the dog at night than you’re used to? Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officials said it happened at the fire department, but no other details were released.

The cause of the incident is currently being investigated.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email