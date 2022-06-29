‘Come to the sound of my voice:’ Woman, toddler escape Sharpes fire

SHARPES, Fla. – A woman and her 2-year-old daughter were sent to a hospital early Wednesday after a fire broke out inside their mobile home in Sharpes.

The fire broke out in the 6000 block of Chestnut Drive.

According to Steven Spallone, who lives at the home and was inside at the time of the fire, the fire started around midnight. Spallone said his 14-year-old son was the first one to spot the smoke and fire coming from the master bedroom.

“He alerted me that there was smoke, and he thought he had seen a fire,” said Spallone, who grabbed a garden hose from outside to try to put out the flames.

He said he threw a chair through a window to get closer to the flames.

“To try to give me some length. The hose was too short, so I thought breaking the window would give me some more length to try and get back and at least maintain the fire or put it out even,” he said.

Spallone said the fire spread quickly and the house filled with smoke. His best friend and her daughter, who also live in the home, were in the back of the house at the time of the fire.

“She was really scared to leave the room with not being able to see,” Spallone said. “I tried to go into the house to get them and I couldn’t because it was too hot, so I instructed her to wrap up the baby in a towel and come to the sound of my voice. And she wrestled up enough courage and she did. I’m so proud of her.”

Spallone said everyone made it out of the house by the time fire crews arrived on scene.

Spallone said the mother and toddler were sent to the hospital. He said the mother suffered from a mild case of smoke inhalation and the toddler was being checked out as a precaution.

Spallone called his son a hero. He added that the home was a total loss.

“You never foresee anything like this coming, so there’s no way to plan for it. But I do want to say that I’m grateful that my family all made it out OK,” he said.

News 6 has reached out to Brevard County Fire Rescue to learn what caused the fire.