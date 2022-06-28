‘DISGUSTING:’ Lake Mary Boy Scouts trailer stolen, troop leaders say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A local boy scout troop said it is attempting to get its trailer back after someone stole it within the past few weeks.

Scout leaders at Troop 507 in Lake Mary said they made the discovery late last week. They said it happened at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where the troop is based.

“Last Friday, we showed up to pack our gear to go to summer camp in North Carolina, and when we got there, our trailer was gone,” said Troop 507 Scoutmaster Brad Tubbs. “I have no idea who would have done it. It was disgusting to hear, actually.”

Tubbs told News 6 he couldn’t believe it. He said the trailer is worth thousands of dollars. The troop has had the trailer for 20 years, and troop leaders said it’s been used for summer camps, trips and fundraisers.

Boy Scouts Troop 507 trailer that troop leaders reported stolen (Boy Scouts Troop 507)

Rev. Dr. Jeremy Bergstrom is the pastor of the church and grew up in Boy Scouts.

“It’s hard to see them suffer a little bit for all of their hard work,” Bergstrom said. “I wish the people would bring the trailer back on their own accord, and I wish they would come to church with us and learn something about grace and mercy and forgiveness.”

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a report was filed Tuesday morning about another trailer stolen from a nearby church in the past few weeks.

Troop leaders said the trailer was filled with Boy Scout camping gear. Investigators said it’s too soon to say whether these two cases are connected.

“We’re probably going to work with them to see how we can replace both troops’ trailers,” Tubbs said.

Troop 507 is trying to bounce back, and the church pastor has a word for the crooks.

“People are struggling. I get it, but this isn’t the way to go about meeting your needs,” Bergstrom said.

Troop 507 leaders said the trailer was properly secured. They said that even though it’s expensive, at least nothing was inside when the trailer was stolen.

For anyone looking to help, troop leaders said people can share Troop 507′s post on Facebook or call the church in Lake Mary at (407) 444-5673.