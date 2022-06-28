1 man injured in Cocoa shooting, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A man was injured Tuesday following a shooting near 904 Peachtree Street in Cocoa, according to police.

Investigators said the man was shot but is in stable condition.

Police added an officer responding to the shooting rendered “life-saving care” before medics arrived to treat the injured man.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Central Florida Crimeline at 1 (800) 423-TIPS or by email at dropadime@cocoapolice.com.

Check back with News 6 for further updates.