Cocoa man arrested after killing 75-year-old roommate with machete, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after killing his 75-year-old roommate with a machete and later telling a stranger, who called deputies, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 37-year-old Juan Ortiz, of Cocoa, faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Juan Nunez.

Deputies said they began their investigation around 11 a.m. at South Ridgewood Drive on Monday after they were contacted by a resident who said Ortiz approached them at their home and admitted to killing someone.

The senior victim was later located at the house on West Ridgewood Drive, investigators said.

According to detectives, Ortiz had moved in with Nunez, who owned the home where his body was found, on Sunday. The next day, deputies said the suspect struck the Cocoa victim multiple times with a machete, killing him.

Ortiz was in the process of trying to conceal Nunez’s body in the backyard when deputies approached him, the sheriff’s office said.

Ortiz is currently booked into the Brevard County jail, where he is being held without bond.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.