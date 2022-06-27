Man tells stranger he killed someone, then deputies find body in home near Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies found a body in a home near Cocoa after a stranger went to a man’s house and admitted to killing someone, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, they conducted a death investigation on South Ridgewood Drive in unincorporated Cocoa around 11 a.m. Monday.

[TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney helped create one of Orlando’s most powerful attorneys | Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The investigation was prompted after deputies said they received a call from a Brevard resident explaining a man came to the resident’s home, admitted to killing someone and then walked away.

Investigators said they later located the man described by the caller and found a dead man inside a home at South Ridgewood Drive.

The man was detained and is being questioned by detectives, alongside other potential witnesses, according to deputies.

No arrests have been made at this time. The identity of the person of interest and victim are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413, or to submit an anonymous tip, CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).