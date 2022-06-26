Overturned semitruck blocks lane, slows traffic on State Road 520 in Brevard County, FHP says

An overturned semitruck on State Road 520 near Cocoa.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Crews worked Sunday afternoon to clear State Road 520 of a semitruck that overturned near Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 12:54 p.m. on SR-520 westbound at Interstate 95, records show. One person was taken to the hospital, troopers said.

Troopers advised that drivers should expect delays, as traffic cameras aimed at the scene showed cars getting by in the rightmost westbound lane.

No other details were shared.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.