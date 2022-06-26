74º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Overturned semitruck blocks lane, slows traffic on State Road 520 in Brevard County, FHP says

Traffic delayed at Interstate 95 interchange, troopers say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Traffic, Brevard County, Cocoa
An overturned semitruck on State Road 520 near Cocoa. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Crews worked Sunday afternoon to clear State Road 520 of a semitruck that overturned near Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 12:54 p.m. on SR-520 westbound at Interstate 95, records show. One person was taken to the hospital, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Florida law enforcement | Reports: Deputies ID ‘many of the kids’ who broke into $8M Florida mansion to party, fight, steal | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Troopers advised that drivers should expect delays, as traffic cameras aimed at the scene showed cars getting by in the rightmost westbound lane.

No other details were shared.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email