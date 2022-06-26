84º

Fatal crash involving vehicle, bicycle, closes State Road 559 in Polk County, FHP says

Crash reported near Auburndale at Lake Juliana Drive

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving at least one vehicle and a bicycle Sunday morning forced the closure of a section of State Road 559 near Auburndale, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:11 a.m., reported on SR-559 at Lake Juliana Drive, records show. A road block was imposed in the area that remained as of 9:41 a.m., an FHP spokesperson said.

No other details were shared at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates,

