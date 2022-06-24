WATCH: Teen leads troopers on high-speed chase after threatening Orlando police, FHP says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday after stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed chase in St. Johns County, according to News 6 sister station WJXT.

According to the arrest report, the teenager called the Orlando Police Department on Saturday to threaten to kill an Orlando police officer and detective.

[TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during house party | 19 Central Florida restaurants make list of 100 top places to eat in state | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The report did not mention why the officials were threatened.

The Police Department issued a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert Tuesday for the teen who they said had stolen his father’s gray Ford Escape and was traveling from Virginia to Orlando. The BOLO also included a warrant for the teen’s arrest, the report said.

The FHP said the trooper noticed the vehicle driving on Interstate 95 and State Road 9B in Jacksonville and attempted to stop the vehicle.

When the teen noticed he was being pursued by the police, troopers said, a high-speed chase ensued. The 16-year-old was speeding more than 100 mph, driving recklessly and switching lanes while “flipping off” the trooper through the rear window, nearly colliding with other vehicles, according to the report.

The trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle when they ran into traffic congestion on I-95 north of County Road 201 in St. Johns County, causing the vehicle to spin into the grassy median, FHP said.

Ad

The trooper exited the vehicle with his gun drawn. The teen exited the vehicle, lied on the ground and was arrested.

St. John’s County Fire Rescue performed a well-being check on the teen when they arrived at the scene. Investigators said the teen refused medical treatment and was cleared by Flagler Hospital.