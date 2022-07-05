Apopka officer accused of DUI in marked patrol cruiser

An Apopka police officer was arrested after suspicions of driving under the influence.

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence in his marked patrol cruiser, according to officials.

The Apopka Police Department said Eustis police conducted a traffic stop on the officer, who was wearing his uniform. The officer was scheduled to work Monday evening when he was stopped, according to the news release.

A news release said that Apopka police recovered the vehicle and officer’s equipment after Eustis police conducted an investigation and notified the Apopka agency.

The officer, who’s been with the department for five years, was placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an administrative review of the event.

The officer’s name has not released.