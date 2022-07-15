86º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Athletes play in charity golf tournament in support of Orlando Sentinel sports reporter

72 players played at the Dubsdread Golf Course

Nathaniel Rivas, Sports Videographer

Ryan Welch, Sports Anchor

Tags: Orlando Sentinel, Golf, Sports
A charity golf tournament featuring professional athletes took place in support of a longtime Orlando Sentinel reporter on Friday at the Dubsdread Golf Course.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A charity golf tournament featuring professional athletes took place in support of a longtime Orlando Sentinel reporter on Friday at the Dubsdread Golf Course.

Seventy-two players got together to raise money for Chris Hays, a sportswriter for the Sentinel who is awaiting a liver transplant. The tournament and subsequent auction brought in more than $25,000 to benefit Hays and his family.

[TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful detention when pulled over during a traffic stop? | Bullseye Blast: New game on ICON Wheel in Orlando allows riders to shoot at targets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“We have all walks of life. Professional athletes, doctors, bankers...just anything,” said Roy Bova, a former colleague of Hays. “Chris has been around a long time, and we’re glad to help and be here for him during this rough time.”

Among the athletes teeing off for Hays was Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a former Dr. Phillips High School standout and current NFL free agent. He has known Hays for more than a decade.

“It’s been awesome man,” Clinton Dix said. “We’re trying to give back as much as we can to help raise money to get Chris that new liver he needs. He’s been such a big help to the community, not only me, but a lot of athletes that are trying to get into college and be great and be successful. Chris has followed a lot of guys over the years, and he’s been a blessing to all of us in this community.”

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

email

Ryan Welch joined the News 6 Team as a sports anchor and reporter in July 2017. After nearly 15 years in the industry, Ryan gladly brings his passion for sports to Central Florida.

email