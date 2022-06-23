Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course to undergo extensive course changes

Concept work for Hole 16 at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Arnold Palmer Golf Management will be giving Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course a makeover and providing course refurbishments this summer.

Four of the holes at Magnolia, 14 through 17, will be completely redesigned.

Concept work for Hole 15 at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course (The Walt Disney Company)

Some of the key changes are as follows:

Hole 14 will become a par 4 with a new green location instead of a par 5

Hole 15 will become a long par 5 instead of a par 3

Hole 16 will have a new pin location and force players left instead of right

Hole 17 will become a par 3 instead of a par 4

Concept work for Hole 17 at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course (The Walt Disney Company)

Along with the new hole configurations, all 18 holes will get new green surfaces.

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course, one of four golf courses, first opened in 1971, the same year Magic Kingdom opened. The date the course will reopen after these changes has not been set but officials hope it will happen later this year.