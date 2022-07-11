Putting the tee in team: Athletes rally behind Orlando Sentinel sports writer in need of liver transplant

Athletes are hosting a charity golf tournament to raise money for Orlando Sentinel writer Chris Hays and his family.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida sports fans and athletes may recognize Chris Hays—or at least his byline.

Hays is a longtime sports writer for the Orlando Sentinel. If you’ve had a child play varsity sports, chances are he covered their games.

Chris Hays is a longtime sports writer for the Orlando Sentinel. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

[TRENDING: Florida park temporarily closes due to ‘aggressive alligator’ | Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Hays spent decades telling sports stories, and now, he’s the subject of one.

Ad

Hays, whose called Central Florida home for 23 years, is in need of a liver transplant and athletes he’s gotten to know over the years are stepping up to the plate to help.

The charity golf tournament will help raise funds for Chris Hays, who is in need of a liver transplant. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Former University of Central Florida stars McKenzie Milton and Gabriel Davis, alongside former NFL defensive back and Dr. Phillips’ standout Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, organized a charity golf tournament to help raise money for Hays and his family.

The tournament will start at 9 a.m. Friday at Dubsdread Golf Course in Orlando.

For more information on the event, for which all proceeds go to Hays, click here.

Ad

All proceeds from Friday's tournament at Dubsdread Golf Course will go toward Chris Hays and his family. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: