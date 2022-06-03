McKenzie Milton retires from football to focus on family

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – McKenzie Milton, UCF’s former star quarterback who led the Knights through an undefeated season in 2017 before suffering a severe leg injury the next year, before recovering and getting back on the field for Florida State University in 2021, announced Thursday his “playing days of football have come to an end.”

In a post on Instagram, Milton said a path to the NFL was not realistic for him due to both his results in the league’s latest draft and because he has a son on the way.

“As much as I love playing QB and being in the locker room with the guys, I know there’s no greater opportunity/responsibility in this world than being a father. And let me make a call out to all the dads out there..step up and lead your families!! God bless you all and much love,” Milton wrote.

Milton said it took three years to put his life into perspective, that time passing between his injury in 2018 and when he first saw his son on ultrasound in November 2021.

Though he said there was no easy way to put it, Milton’s post received over 20,000 likes and 700 comments overnight, with most if not all wishing him well.