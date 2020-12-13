McKenzie Milton announces transfer from UCF to FSU

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton has decided to transfer to Florida State University.

Milton decided to enter the transfer portal and attempt a comeback elsewhere after a serious right leg injury two years ago.

Milton’s injury caused nerve damage and required reconstructive knee surgery. He was hurt against South Florida in November 2018 and hasn’t played since.

Both Milton and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell shared the news on social media.

“Great day to be a Florida State Seminole,” Norvell said in a tweet.

Milton announced the transfer by posting a picture of him in his new uniform with the caption “Committed.”

“I have one shot to chase a dream, a lifelong dream to go play in the NFL,” said Milton, adding that he and UCF head coach Josh Heupel were very emotional while discussing the transfer.

Milton said he gave UCF everything he had and wouldn’t change a thing about his time at the school.

Milton threw for 8,683 yards and 72 scores in three years with the Knights, and led them to a 13-0 record in 2017.