Star quarterback McKenzie Milton announces transfer from UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is transferring to another school, the star player announced in a video released Thursday.

Milton, a senior majoring in sports and exercise science, returned to practice in August with clearance from his doctors, nearly two years after he was carted off the field with a severe right knee injury during a game against South Florida. Milton’s injury caused nerve damage and required reconstructive knee surgery. He hasn’t played in a game since.

“I will be entering the transfer portal and playing my last year of college football elsewhere,” Milton said in an Instagram post. “I may be suiting up in different colors, but I’ll always bleed Black and Gold.”

It’s not known where Milton will play next.

In the video, Milton said leaving UCF is “one the hardest things for me to do.”

“I’m trying to think of it more logically than emotionally,” he said.

“I have one shot to chase a dream, a lifelong dream to go play in the NFL,” said Milton, adding that he and UCF head coach Josh Heupel were very emotional while discussing the transfer.

Milton thanked UCF Nation in his farewell video.

“Thank you for your support -- in the good time and the bad times,” Milton said to the fans. “Thank you for your prayers.”

Milton said his good friend, current UCF QB Dillon Gabriel, deserves to be the starter for the Knights.

“It’s his team now,” Milton said. “He’s earned that right to be (UCF’s) QB.”

Milton said “UCF has done way more for me and my family than I could ever do for them,” and thanked the team doctors and medical staff for helping him through his severe leg injury.

“They saved my leg, too,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to play football again if it wasn’t for UCF.”

Heupel said Milton will be missed in many ways.

“He’ll go down as one of the greatest players in the history of this program,” Heupel said. “He’s the most influential player that’s ever come through this program.”

Milton said he gave UCF everything he had and wouldn’t change a thing about his time at the school.