Buffalo Bills receiver and former UCF star Gabriel Davis catches Sanford Key to the City

Davis is one of the key reasons the Bills have made it to the playoffs recently

Ryan Welch, Sports Anchor

SANFORD, Fla. – He’s one of Sanford’s shining stars and Monday night Gabriel Davis came home to be recognized.

The Buffalo Bills receiver and former University of Central Florida star received a Key to the City.

Davis is one of the key reasons the Bills have made it to the playoffs recently.

It wasn’t that long ago when the former Seminole High School and UCF standout was tearing up defenses in Central Florida.

