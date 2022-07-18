Monsters to take over Legoland for Halloween parties

Legoland Florida's Monster Party will be every weekend from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Put your best monster foot forward and have a treat at Legoland’s all new Monster Party this Halloween season.

Legoland is celebrating Halloween by making visitors feel as if they were on “Monster Street” and releasing a new 4D movie, “The Great Monster Chase.”

The party includes character meet-and-greets, treat stations, costume contests and roaming entertainment, such as stilt walkers and Monster Crew members.

Guests are urged to prove they can walk, grumble and dance like monsters after watching new shows such as “Operation Monster Squad.” They can also dance at the V.I.M (Very Important Monster) Dance Party hosted by Lord Vampyre.

Along with candy at the treat stations, party-goers will receive pop badges and a commemorative Brick-or-Treat brick. Legoland is also bringing out a limited-edition pumpkin spice twist on the Granny’s Apple Fries.

Legoland Florida’s Monster Party will be held every weekend from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30.

