Summer savings: Legoland launches limited-time annual pass promotion

Savings include buy 3, get 1 free annual pass deal, free 2nd day at parks with resort stay

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

LEGOLAND Celebrates 10 Years with New Attractions, Birthday Party Moments and More (Merlin Entertainment)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort is rolling out the savings this summer and families can now apply for limited-time, online-only vacation deals.

These savings include a buy three, get one free Florida Awesomer or Awesomest annual pass deal, which features unlimited admission with no blackout dates, free parking, discounts and access to the Legoland Florida Theme Park, Legoland Florida Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida, among other things.

Families can also get a second day at Legoland free when they stay at either Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel or Legoland Beach Retreat.

The offer is valid for travel dates from July 17 to Sept. 29 of this year and the package includes “free daily breakfast, separate sleeping areas for kids in every room (complete with a bunk bed) and in-room treasure hunts with a complimentary LEGO® souvenir in select hotels,” theme park officials said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

