Legoland Florida Resort officially named certified autism center

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort is officially designated as a certified autism center, making it the first theme park resort to receive this certification.

The designation now covers the theme park, water park, hotel, its Pirate Island Hotel and its beach retreat. Peppa Pig Theme Park, which is part of Legoland, opened in February as a certified autism center.

The resort partnered with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to earn the special accreditation.

“We are passionate about being the Resort for families to build awesome vacation memories, and we are thankful to our partners at IBCCES for helping us be more welcoming and more inclusive to more families, including those with sensory needs,” Kelly Hornick, head of Marketing & Communications, said in a release.

According to Legoland, as a certified autism center the resort will provide:

Trained, helpful, front-line team members equipped to better assist guests with autism or those with other sensory sensitivities and help them enjoy their time at the resort

A sensory guide for every attraction that provides insight into how the attraction or ride may be affected by each of the five senses to make it easier for individuals and families to plan activities that align with their needs and accommodations

Low sensory areas to allow guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment

An updated Accessibility Guide, which will be available on its website and in its Guest Relations areas.

