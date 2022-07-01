Legoland Florida sets opening date for new Pirate River Quest attraction

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida’s newest pirate-themed attraction is ready to set sail.

Pirate River Quest will open on Wednesday, Nov. 2, to take guests on a boat ride to search for Captain Redbeard’s lost treasure, the theme park said in a release.

[TRENDING: Intruders shoot, critically wound woman at home near Winter Park, deputies say | Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“The quest to uncover the lost treasure unfolds brick by brick as families face a variety of exciting sequences built within lush gardens telling the tales of the rowdy LEGO® pirate crew,” Legoland describes.

Ad

Pirate River Quest will take guests on natural waterways to follow the story of Calico Jade, “the newest LEGO pirate friend,” and other creatures, including flamingos, monkeys and “a fearsome kraken.”

The attraction will travel on passageways of Lake Eloise and Cypress Gardens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: