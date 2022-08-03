Busch Gardens’ Bier Fest returns with Oktoberfest-inspired menu

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Serves Up Flavorful Fare with an All-New Oktoberfest Menu and Refreshing Brews for its Fifth Annual Bier Fest, Beginning Friday, Aug. 12

TAMPA, Fla. – Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is set to return on Aug. 12.

The popular event allows guests to sip from more than 50 drink options, sample foods from all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu and enjoy live entertainment and attractions.

An array of drink offerings await all Bier Fest guests, including lagers, ales, pilsners, IPAs and hefeweizens, the theme park said in a news release. Some new options include Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA, Tampa Bay Brewing Reef Donkey, Coppertail Free Dive IPA, Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc and the Bitburger Premium Pilsner.

For refreshing options other than beer, a cabin will offer local ciders and sours, including Keel Farms Agrarian Two Henrys Mango Cider, Crooked Thumb Strawberry Sour, Flying Boat Raspberry Passionfruit Sour and Cigar City Homemade Apple Pie Cider.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Serves Up Flavorful Fare with an All-New Oktoberfest Menu and Refreshing Brews for its Fifth Annual Bier Fest, Beginning Friday, Aug. 12 (Busch Gardens)

Each of the drinks can be paired with one of the delicious dishes on the menu. Some of the new Oktoberfest-inspired menu items include a pretzel bratwurst, cheese pierogis, sauerbraten sliders, Bratkartoffeln, Konigsberger Klopse and Ruben brats.

Those wanting to indulge can purchase a sampler lanyard, which can be redeemed for any food or beverage item offered throughout the festival. Samplers start at $35 and are available in quantities of 5, 8 and 12. Busch Gardens pass members will get access to an exclusive 15-item Sampler for the same price as a 12-item Sampler.

The event is free with park admission and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 5.

