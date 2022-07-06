‘Witch of the Woods’ haunted house returns to Busch Garden’s Howl-O-Scream

Witch of the Woods at Busch Garden's Howl-O-Scream

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s premier Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, is bringing back its terrifying “Witch of the Woods” haunted house.

The separately ticketed Halloween haunt will include horrifying scare zones and haunted houses that will be scattered throughout the 335-acre theme park.

Busch Gardens made the haunted house announcement on its website and social media channels Wednesday.

“Curiosity has brought many travelers into this dark forest, but only bone-chilling stories and dying screams make their way out,” the theme park described. “With each step deeper into the woods, the prospect of survival quickly fades as demonic disciples hunt wandering intruders through their abandoned village. Human sacrifices are chased to the witch’s altar, where dark fates are sealed with more than spells.”

Howl-O-Scream will begin at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Sept. 9.

A single-night admission ticket starts at $34.99 and a two-park ticket, including admission to Howl-O-Scream at both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando, start at $84.99. Pass members and Fun Card holders can also get in on the discounts.

