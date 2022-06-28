92º

Theme Parks

Reimagined ‘Captain’s Revenge’ house coming to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream

Event begins Sept. 9

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Howl-O-Scream, SeaWorld Orlando, Sea World, Theme Parks, Halloween
SeaWorld Orlando announces reawakening of Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld)

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has revealed the first haunted house that will terrorize guests at its Howl-O-Scream event this fall.

Beginning Sep. 9, guests will step aboard a ship and try to escape in the newly reimagined haunted house “Captain’s Revenge - Drowned in Darkness.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Lilting melodies and whispers of untold fortune lured you aboard. Now those haunting echoes have been drowned out by howling winds and crashing waves. You may just find yourself a permanent part of this crew, driven mad by cursed treasure and doomed to face the fury of the sea. Darkness is here, and she’s not letting you violate her waters and escape to shore. Make no mistake: Your ship has not come in,” leaders described on its website.

In addition to the haunted house announcement, the theme park also announced the pirate-infested scare zone “Cut Throat Cove,” and the bar experience “Longshoremen Tavern.”

This is the second year for the Halloween event.

Guests will tremble with terror as they enter horrifying haunted houses, step upon themed scare zones, and escape large and small roaming hordes. Thrill-seekers can scream with delight while riding coasters in the dark, quench their thirst for fear at multiple interactive bars, be entertained by live thrilling music and more.

More details about the event will be released in the coming months and weeks.

Howl-O-Scream will join SeaWorld’s already impressive fall lineup of events including the return of family-friendly SeaWorld Spooktacular, which boasts daytime trick-or-treating for kids of all ages.

Tickets and passes for this year’s nighttime event are now on sale.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email