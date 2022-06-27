Universal’s Loews Royal Pacific Resort relaunches Luau dinner show

ORLANDO, Fla. – The popular Wantilan Luau dinner show is returning to Universal Orlando Resort.

Leaders at Loews Royal Pacific Resort announced Monday that the festive, family-friendly luau will return Saturdays beginning at 6 p.m.

The hotel’s captivating evening event unfolds at an outdoor covered pavilion, with the roar of the drums and traditional chants before performers make a dramatic entrance and take the stage, the company said in a news release. Guests will then take a memorable journey through Polynesian culture featuring the elegance and enchantment of Hawaii, the ancient and vibrating pounding of the Nafa drums of Tonga, the mesmerizing hip shaking dance of Tahiti and the exhilarating and flaming art of the warrior fire dance from Samoa.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort’s Wantilan Luau (Universal Orlando)

“We are delighted to offer this incredible event again to our resort guests, as well as Central Florida residents,” Managing Director Larry Beiderman said. “Every luau is a party and we are thrilled to have many guests come to celebrate birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and other special moments with us.”

The buffet-style menu includes pit-roasted suckling pig, Hawaiian chicken teriyaki, Ahi poke salad, fire-grilled tender beef, island-spiced vegetables, freshly-baked bread, rolls, pineapple macadamia tarts, tropical fresh fruit with chocolate mousse shots and so much more.

A kid-friendly menu is also available which includes pizzas, chicken fingers, mac and cheese and more.

Regular and premium seating is available. Tickets start at $89 for adults and $39 for children.

Click here for tickets and more information.

