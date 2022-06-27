Disney to reopen vacation club’s Top of the World Lounge with villain theme

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to open the Top of the World Lounge to its Disney Vacation Club members next month.

When the spot opens to eligible members on July 11 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort they will find a new villain-inspired menu to choose from.

[TRENDING: Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Like the villains who lounged before you, toast to your travels and revel in rebellious recipes while swapping stories of wicked fun and plotting your next (vacation) escape. Cap off the evening with a rooftop viewing of the Disney Enchantment nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom park,” Disney explained on its blog.

Ad

Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair at Disney’s Contemporary Resort (Disney)

Members will be able to try a delicious assortment of mixed drinks, wines, beers and appetizers including the new Seven-Lair Cake, Unfortunate Souls Shrimp, Lair-Made Hummus, Who’s Afraid of Pork Belly Sliders and much more.

The Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight daily, and is subject to capacity restrictions and operating hours.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.