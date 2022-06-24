Celebrating the 4th of July at Central Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla – Central Florida’s theme parks are gearing up for some big crowds and events just in time for the 4th of July holiday.

Each park has a number of festivities happening alongside their nightly firework spectaculars.

Take a look at each park below and see some descriptions of the special events planned.

Walt Disney World

Patriotic Mickey Pin available at Disney Springs (Disney)

For the first time since 2019, Fourth of July fireworks will light up the night skies over Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

According to Disney’s website, “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” will happen on July 3 and 4. Over at EPCOT, a special July 4 segment will follow the nightly nighttime spectacular Harmonious. In addition to the fireworks, Walt Disney World is planning on rolling out a number of special food and drinks for the occasion.

“Independence Day is almost here, and to celebrate this patriotic extravaganza, the Disney chefs and mixologists have put their all into making some memorable items for the Fourth of July,” Disney said on its blog. “At both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, there will be red, white and beautiful treats all around that are bursting with flavors you’ll love.”

Click here to see a list of foods available.

Universal Orlando

(Universal Orlando)

Universal Orlando Resort will feature special entertainment at Universal Studios Florida on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day. The theme park said the holiday will feature a high-energy band, live DJ, meet-and-greets with Universal’s most popular characters, and patriotic-themed performers and stilt walkers.

To make things better, all activities are included with admission to Universal Studios Florida.

The festivities will kick off on Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m. and run through park close at the Music Plaza, which will be decked out in festive décor and all things red, white and blue, the company said in a news release. The celebration will end with a special pyrotechnics display at 9 p.m. which guests can view throughout the theme park.

SeaWorld Orlando

(WKMG)

Over at SeaWorld Orlando the theme park is celebrating Independence Day with four nights of fireworks. Running July 1 - 4, weather permitting, guests can check out the fireworks spectacular “Ignite 360″ followed by a patriotic fireworks finale. The fireworks performances can be viewed from all around SeaWorld’s large central lake, including the Orca Encounter Pathway, The Waterfront, or Bayside Stadium.

The theme park is currently running its summer event, Electric Ocean.

To celebrate the upcoming holiday, SeaWorld Orlando is offering a Fourth of July special with admission savings up to 35 percent on tickets, Fun Cards and passes now through July 4.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

(Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Fireworks, fountains, and special effects are coming to Busch Garden’s Independence Day celebrations.

Guests can give their day of adventure and entertainment an epic ending as the park splashes the summer sky with colorful pyrotechnics. “Don’t miss this vibrant show filled with fireworks, fountains, and special effects every weekend through August 7,” the theme park said. During the day, the park will feature a variety of entertainment including the return of “Cirque Electric”, and “Gwazi Beats”, a new atmospheric show combining drums, dancers and stilt-walkers in a pulse-pounding display of music and dance.

Fireworks spark every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 9:15 p.m. on the Festival Field.

Legoland Florida

(Merlin Entertainment)

At Legoland Florida Resort, bursting Lego bricks, with the help of special glasses, will illuminate the sky during the theme park’s show, Red, White & BOOM!

Guests will be able to grab a complimentary pair of specialty viewing glasses to see the brick-tastic experience. The firework spectacular will take place on July 2, 3 and 4.

The firework spectacular is all part of the theme parks popular summer celebration, Awe-Summer, which includes family fun-packed activities, exclusive character meet and greets, tasty new treats, and so much more.

Fun Spot America

(Fun Spot)

Two firework shows will illuminate the sky at Fun Spot America’s parks on Independence Day.

The firework shows will begin at 9 p.m. at both Fun Spot Parks in Orlando and Kissimmee.

At the Orlando location guests can check out the recently opened Firecracker attraction, which is a rotating bouncing thrill ride. Fun Spot America said their celebrations will also include live music, entertainment and foods available for purchase.

