Icy terrors return in SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream ‘Beneath the Ice’

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is taking Howl-O-Scream back to the harsh, icy conditions above the Arctic Circle.

The haunted house, “Beneath the Ice,” is returning to the popular Halloween haunt in an all-new way this fall.

[TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after Miya Marcano case, reports show | VIDEO: Sanford man catches large bear raiding garage fridge | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“In the icy wilderness above the Arctic Circle, a research facility was lost…buried under snow and cut off from the outside world. Something compelled you to join the rescue party, but doubt is creeping in. Was that laughter, or the wind? That shiver you feel isn’t just from the cold. These chambers aren’t just frozen tombs. They’re pulsing with unspeakable horrors, and you’ll have to stay frosty and alert to survive,” Howl-O-Scream leaders described on the website.

Ad

In addition to the new haunted house, Howl-O-Scream also listed another scare zone that won’t be far from the terrifying haunted house.

During “Frozen Terror - Alive in the Ice,” guests will come face-to-face with icy, subhuman walkers.

“They may have pickaxes and shovels, but they’re not here to help dig for survivors. They’re here to turn you into one of them,” officials described on the website.

Howl-O-Scream Orlando will begin on Sept. 9 and will feature a number of other heart-pounding haunted houses, scare zones and roaming spooks, along with food and drink offerings and high-energy stage shows.

On Tuesday, Howl-O-Scream’s website updated with another bar experience called “Tormented.”

Howl-O-Scream Orlando (SeaWorld)

“Take refuge from the wintry terrors of the Arctic hellscape outside and do a little refueling here. If you’re feeling mischievous, you can even join in and frighten your fellow expeditioners while they’re braving the horrors beneath the ice,” the website explained.

Ad

Last month, the theme park announced that the event will also bring back a reimagined ‘Captain’s Revenge’ haunted house.

Tickets and passes for this year’s nighttime event are now on sale.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.